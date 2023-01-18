Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $329,000 in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 66.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MAXN opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.54. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.67% and a negative return on equity of 116.75%. The company had revenue of $275.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

