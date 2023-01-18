Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $340,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day moving average is $172.22. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

