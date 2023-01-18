Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $346,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

