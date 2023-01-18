Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $361,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 501.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $117.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

