Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $381,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 737,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,304,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $165.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

