Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 431,063 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ASMB opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASMB. Mizuho reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.