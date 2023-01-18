Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $298,000 Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

