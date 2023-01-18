Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $365,000 Investment in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 56.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 265,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 275,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha purchased 5,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.