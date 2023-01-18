Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $427,000 Investment in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 74.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CAE by 19.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $761.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.72 million. Research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

