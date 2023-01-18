Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

ADTRAN Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

