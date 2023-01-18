Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 18.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 247,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altus Power by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMPS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Altus Power Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.29 and a beta of 0.46. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.