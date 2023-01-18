Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.4 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

