Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,353.50, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

