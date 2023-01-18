Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,990,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,556,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 169,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 72.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 420,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.