Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 13,721 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,787,000 after buying an additional 516,282 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $570,929,000 after buying an additional 1,261,339 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,018,000 after buying an additional 736,822 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,155,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 52.42%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

