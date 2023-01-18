Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,423 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $202.84 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $471.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.90.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

