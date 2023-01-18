Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 7,982 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Masco by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Masco by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

