Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Assurant Trading Down 0.6 %

AIZ stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average is $146.33.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.