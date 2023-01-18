Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222,201 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of FOX by 282.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 281,041 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 140,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 13,591.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FOX by 47.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.

FOX Company Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

