Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 14,698 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $24,171,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of CARA opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.51% and a negative return on equity of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $161,051.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,968 shares of company stock worth $234,284 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

