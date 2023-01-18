Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 173,026 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,026 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

