Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 24,949 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.45.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.