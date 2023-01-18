Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,083 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,083 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

