Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 329,540 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,540 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 2,250 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $49,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,084.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 2,250 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $49,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,084.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,764,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 708,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,675. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

