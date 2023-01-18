Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 44,788 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,788 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $147.31. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

