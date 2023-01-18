Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 46,317 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,317 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Public Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Public Education by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Public Education by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 136,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of APEI opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $243.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

