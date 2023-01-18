Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 59,736 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after buying an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,980,000 after buying an additional 75,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,570,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after buying an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.9 %

AVY stock opened at $193.51 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $209.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.75.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

