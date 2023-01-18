Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 8,033 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 62.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 103.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 116,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $105.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $399,860.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile



Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

