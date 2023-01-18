Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 88,100 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGT stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.56. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

