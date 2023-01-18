Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $333,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in PG&E by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 348,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

