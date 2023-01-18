Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 457,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 56,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.0% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

