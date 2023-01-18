Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

