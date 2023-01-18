Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

