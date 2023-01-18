Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in NetApp by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Stock Up 0.2 %

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

NetApp stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $95.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

