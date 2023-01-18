Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

