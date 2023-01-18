Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,604 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $216.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $247.75.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

