Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 257,947 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,976,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $210.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 84.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,644,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,644,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,034 shares of company stock worth $176,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.