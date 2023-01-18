Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,850.00.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

ASBFY opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2962 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

