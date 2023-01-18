Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,850.00.
ASBFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
ASBFY opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
