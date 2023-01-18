Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $152.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.70. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $1,728,915.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,801,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $1,728,915.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,630 shares in the company, valued at $77,801,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $37,781,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

