ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.72

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.72 and traded as high as $48.08. ATN International shares last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 35,397 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATNI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

ATN International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $747.32 million, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ATN International Increases Dividend

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -41.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,994.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ATN International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in ATN International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 23,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in ATN International by 84.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

