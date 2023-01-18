Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 8,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Aurion Resources Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.43 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

