Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, a growth of 868.0% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of AVLNF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF)
