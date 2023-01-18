Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, a growth of 868.0% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AVLNF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

