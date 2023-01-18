Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Up 10.9%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Rating) shot up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 4.36 and last traded at 4.36. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.93.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Avantium from €6.60 ($7.17) to €4.40 ($4.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 3.67.

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium Catalysis, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

