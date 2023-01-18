Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.29

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.29 and traded as high as $32.30. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 57,990 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVNW shares. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Aviat Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $358.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

