Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 564 ($6.88) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.59) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 535 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.57 ($6.35).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 441.80 ($5.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,439.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 445.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 425.24.

Insider Activity at Aviva

Aviva Company Profile

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £5,482.76 ($6,690.37).

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.