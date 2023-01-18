Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 564 ($6.88) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.59) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 535 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.57 ($6.35).
Aviva Stock Performance
Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 441.80 ($5.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,439.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 445.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 425.24.
Insider Activity at Aviva
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
