AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Stock Price Down 2.6%

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.62 and last traded at $45.88. 1,763,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,055,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.
AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SARK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the first quarter worth $273,000.
