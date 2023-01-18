Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $210.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baidu traded as low as $130.21 and last traded at $130.96. 39,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,075,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.98.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $341,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.42.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

