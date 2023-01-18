Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Up 0.4%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.80 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.23). Approximately 97,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 198,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.23).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £602.60 million and a PE ratio of 1,040.00.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

