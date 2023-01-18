Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 527,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 158.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

