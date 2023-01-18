Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 106.50 ($1.30).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Shares of RR opened at GBX 108.54 ($1.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,358.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.30. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98).
Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
